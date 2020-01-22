Pamela Anderson secretly married film mogul Jon Peters

The 52-year-old actress married the 74-year-old producer on Monday, who swears she loves the actress for 35 years.

Pamela Anderson has been secretly married for the fifth time. The former beauty of Baywatch exchanged votes with film mogul Jon Peters during a discrete ceremony in Malibu, California, on Monday, more than 30 years after the couple first dated, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pam and Jon met recently after their separation from soccer star Adil Rami in June, and Peters, 74, insists he has only had eyes for Anderson.

In a statement, the producer of A Star Is Born tells The Hollywood Reporter: “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to it than it seems, or I would not love her so much.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could choose, but, for 35 years, I’ve only loved Pamela. She makes me wild, in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves to be treated. ”

Pamela Anderson was married to rocker Tommy Lee, the father of her two children, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon, whom she married twice.

Peters also hopes that the fifth time will be the charm: she was married to Henrietta Zampitella and actress Lesley Ann Warren, whom she deceived infamously with Barbra Streisand.

The father of five children married his film production partners Christine Forsyth and Mindy Peters, from whom she separated in 2004 after only three years of marriage.