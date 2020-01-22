José José intended to divorce Sara Salazar

Marysol Sosa says that his father made that confession since living with Salazar was “impossible.”

Marysol Sosa says that his father, José José, confessed to him on one occasion that he intended to divorce his wife Sara Salazar since his coexistence was impossible.

This revelation was made recently by Paulina Mondragón, a very close friend of José José. The singer’s daughter commented for ‘Ventaneando’: “Yes I knew. Not from Paulina, but I knew it from him at any given time, being the daughter I was and always respecting everything, I didn’t go deeper into the subject, but I knew that from my dad’s mouth. I told him: ‘Daddy, as long as your heart has peace, go ahead. ”

Marysol refused to address the issue of the will left by José José: “I don’t know anything about it, but if so, we will get there at the right time,” and it is assured that the interpreter made his will here in Mexico, and their three children appear as beneficiaries.