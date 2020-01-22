Hugh Grant regrets having dedicated “a lot of time” to romantic comedies

The actor is very satisfied with the action film ‘The Gentlemen’ directed by Guy Ritchie.

Hugh Grant is about to release a new movie entitled ‘The Gentlemen’, and reviewing his career, says that it was a lot of time he spent acting in romantic comedies.

The British actor is very satisfied with this new film directed by Guy Ritchie, in which he plays a private investigator who goes on the trail of the so-called marijuana king in England, played by Matthew McConaughey.

Grant became famous for participating in romantic comedies, and it was ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ that launched him to fame in those kinds of characters: “In 1994 I certainly had a turning point, Four Wedding and a Funeral, but It was a blessing to some extent, because suddenly I had the potential to win a lot, but I had to continue making romantic comedies of a certain style. ”

The actor owes these films his fame, but interpreting other characters to satisfy him more as a professional: “I think I did that too long, and I am sorry because what I have been doing lately I enjoyed it too much.”