Christina Milian has become the mother of a child

The singer and actress welcomed her son with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora.

Christina Milian is a new mom. The singer and actress and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, have turned to social networks to share the news about their fatherhood.

The 38-year-old man posted a black and white photo of the newborn on Instagram on Monday and added the legend: “And so we begin. Isaiah 01/20/20. Just perfect. The world is your Son. Love, mom, and dad. “

Matt also posted a message in French, which translates as: “Once upon a time, Isaiah. Born on 01/20/2020 … it’s up to you to write the rest … welcome my son. “

Little Isaiah is the second son of the singer of Dip It Low, she is also the mother of nine-year-old Violet, her daughter from her marriage to her ex-husband The Dream.