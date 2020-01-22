Chiquis Rivera reveals that her family has “a pact” to avoid controversy

Jenni Rivera’s daughter says that “she is tired of lawsuits and family dramas.”

Chiquis Rivera revealed that as a purpose for this 2020, she made a pact with her family to avoid controversies, as she is tired of lawsuits and family dramas.

“It’s a decision and the universe is listening to me, because I want to focus on my business, my music, my marriage, my family, I don’t want dramas, I hope that the whole year goes on like this, and if anything comes out, I think it’s in us how we’re going to answer it, how we’re going to take it. So I made the decision, ”said Jenni Rivera’s firstborn.

“We are a very transparent family, we are very honest, and we are many, I believe that all this happens in all families. It is a decision of my own, but I also spoke with my aunt Rosie, with my uncle Juan, with my uncle Lupe, with Gustavo, with everyone, thank God I am very well, we are very close. You have to talk, be more united, not only behind cameras but also in front of cameras, ”said Chiquis.

The singer is preparing her next tour that will begin in March.