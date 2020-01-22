Children of Charlize Theron have no awareness of their work

Children have no idea that their mother is a Hollywood superstar

Charlize Theron is one of the most recognized actresses in the film industry, winner of many awards, and she celebrates that her children, Jackson and August, are not aware of what that means.

The last film of the actress ‘Bombshell’, deals with the harassment of women who work in an information medium, in this case, Fox News, and the courage of the first women who dared to denounce it. So far the film has already accumulated some nominations for awards, and she revealed that her two children: Jackson, 8, and August, 4, are oblivious to these awards.

“They don’t really have a very clear notion of what this means, and I think it’s beautiful that they are so innocent about it. Last night ‘Bombshell’ won the Stanley Kramer Award from the Producers’ Union and I called my daughter August to tell her the news: ‘Honey, we have finally won a prize!’, And she replied: ‘Yes, finally!’ It’s very adorable because they don’t really understand how lucky I am to receive these awards and nominations, it’s hard for me to explain them to them, ”Charlize Theron told E! News