Camila Sodi will interpret the theme of the soap opera ‘Rubí’

The actress says it will be a tribute to her aunt Thalia, who interpreted it in the original version

Camila Sodi confirms that it is she who will interpret the theme of the soap opera ‘Rubí’, and that it will be a tribute to her aunt Thalia, as it is a subject she made popular years ago.

This is the song “Who cares?”, Original from Alaska and Dinarama, but Thalia recorded it with great success in 2002. The theme is heard in the background in one of Camila’s most recent Instagram stories.

Regarding the subject, the actress commented: “Surprise. Rubí’s song I sing, and it is a tribute to my aunt that I love and admire so much. ”

Univisión already prepares the debut of ‘Rubí’, the story of a beautiful girl who tired of poverty in which she lives with her mother and sister, decides to use her physical beauty to get out of misery, regardless of the damage she can do to others.