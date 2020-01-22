Aracely Arámbula will not be in the second season of Luis Miguel’s bioserie

The story of the singer with Arambula will not be part of this season of the Netflix boiserie.

Aracely Arámbula says that the story about her will not appear in the second part of Luis Miguel’s boiserie, where the adult stage of the interpreter will be addressed.

La Chule, who was a couple of Luis Miguel for a while, and with whom he had two children, has dedicated himself to denying that she and her love story will appear in the hit Netflix series: “In this second season I don’t go out, I’m staying Quiet because nothing comes from me and I wish you much success, ”said the actress from the Dominican Republic.

But what she says is no guarantee, because in the first season some of the women who were part of Luis Miguel’s life did appear, such as her first love Mariana Yazbek, or Stephanie Salas, mother of her daughter Michelle, and in the series, She was identified as ‘Sophie’.

Like Aracely, many other people who have had a relationship with the singer have said they will not appear in the story, but that will only be known until Netflix premieres this second season.