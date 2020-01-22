Adele enlivens rumors back with a mysterious new YouTube clip

A mysterious video on her YouTube channel took her fans to the “frenzy” about her possible return with new music.

Adele sent fans to the frenzy on Sunday, when he uploaded a new mysterious video to her YouTube channel.

The singer has not released new songs since her album ’25’ of 2015, but it seems she will return after the official page of the star on the video site has been updated with a new private clip.

There are 12 videos available for your fans to see on the page, and now there is one that is private and invisible to the public, which many believe is an announcement that Adele is back with new material.

“Adele YouTube has a private video that was uploaded! Could this be your return? “, Asked a Twitter user, while a second excited,” Wait, what am I watching about a video hidden on Adele’s YouTube ?????????? “

Meanwhile, others are convinced that the star of Someone Like You will premiere new songs at the Grammy Awards next Sunday, after the singer made a surprise appearance in a promotional clip for the show after the words, “expect the unexpected “

Last week, Adele manager Jonathan Dickins and agent Lucy Dickins hinted that new music is definitely on the horizon during a conversation with Music Week.

“The sooner, the better,” Jonathan joked.

The return of the British star will mark her return to the spotlight after her separation from Simon Konecki in April last year.