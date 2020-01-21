Victoria Ruffo does not watch her son José Eduardo’s series on Amazon Prime

The actress does not watch the series because she cannot see her son’s father, actor Eugenio Derbez, in painting.

José Eduardo Derbez says that his parents do not get along and that they have not spoken for ten years.

José Eduardo said in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, that his mother did not want to watch the Amazon Prime series, ‘On a Journey with the Derbez’, because she is not pleased to see his father.

He said: “My mother did not want to watch the series because my dad comes out, I already told her, tell her where my dad goes, but I am already convincing her to see it.”

The fight between José Eduardo’s parents has been coming for many years when Eugenio Derbez organized a “fake wedding” to marry Victoria Ruffo in 1991.