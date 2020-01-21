Sherlyn reveals the sex of the baby she expects

The actress held a small party to publicize if she expects a boy or a girl.

Sherlyn, who in early December announced her pregnancy, has confirmed that the baby she expects will be a child.

The actress held a party to reveal the gender of her baby, accompanied by Zuria Vega and Lambda García, who when counting 3 … 2 … 1 … lit a sparkler, and the blue smoke reported that the baby waiting for the actress is a child.

Sherlyn has revealed that her pregnancy was through a sperm donor in New York and that, since she did not do it through the in vitro method, she did not know if she would have a boy or a girl, a version that still does not convince everyone completely.

The actress previously acknowledged that she would most like to have a baby, although if a child arrived she would accept it with a lot of love even though she thought it would be a greater challenge.

It should be noted that in the assisted reproduction processes in the United States, the selection of the sex of the baby is common, so it is strange that the actress did not know.