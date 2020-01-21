Kim Kardashian and Kanye West give away movie tickets so nobody gets lost Seeking Justice

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West The socialite wants everyone to see the new film by Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, about the problems of criminal justice …

Increasingly involved with matters related to criminal justice in the United States, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to donate movie tickets so that people will see the new film by Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, Seeking Justice, that in Mexico will premiere on February 28.

Through her Instagram Stories, the businesswoman commented:

“I was so moved to see Seeking Justice that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the opportunity to see him too. So we partner with [the organization] We Rep Justice to buy movie tickets across the country to give them the chance to win tickets for a free [movie] session, ”he announced.

“Prepare to marvel at the incredible work of Bryan Stevenson and the Fair Justice Initiative,” Kardashian added.

The film is about the story of the lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), educated at Harvard, who abandoned a very lucrative career to work with death row prisoners in Alabama. During the work, he confronts the case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), with a death sentence in a case without evidence that definitively framed him. In this way, Bryan makes every effort to show the innocence of man, discovering various maneuvers and racism during the trial.