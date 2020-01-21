Game of Thrones actor talks rudeness on red carpet

Danish Pilou Asbaek accidentally used rude language on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

Actor Pilou Asbaek, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in “Game Of Thrones,” accidentally used rude language on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The native of Denmark “slipped” while talking to the media about the last season of the show, which was much criticized.

Do you know what I feel most now? Why did you screw up Season 8? “Pilou said.

After realizing his mistake, he defended himself by saying: “We would do that in Europe! In Europe, we can say that!

He also recalled how the team was applauded for 15 minutes after the initial reading of the script. According to him, the show had a perfect ending despite massive criticism.

“When we had the reading in Belfast two and a half years ago, we ended up standing up and making a big ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending, but people were upset, ”added Pilou.