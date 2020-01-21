Ewan McGregor arrives for breakfast at Rolls Royce for US $ 123 thousand

The actor parked his classic luxury car on a street in Los Angeles and fed the parking meter with coins.

Actor Ewan McGregor recently drew attention when he arrived at a breakfast spot in Los Angeles, in a $ 123,000 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II.

The Hollywood star wore a pair of white pants with a black sweater and dark sneakers when she got out of her car from the 1960s, reports the Daily Mail.

After having breakfast, he made a quick trip back to the car to feed the parking meter with some change.

It is believed that McGregor, who is also known for his love for motorcycles, uses the old Rolls to take his daughters to school.

On the labor front, the actor is ready to repeat his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the “Star Wars” saga in a Disney + television series.

In October, he had admitted that it was difficult to have to lie about his planned role, during the four years that the program spent in development.

The production of the series, which will last six hours divided into episodes, begins in the summer of 2020.