Due to cancer treatment, Dayanara Torres needs to protect herself more

The model and participant of Mira Quien Baila explain that the disease changed her lifestyle…
Through Instagram, Dayanara Torres updated her fans about her fight against melanoma, and the model reveals that her life changed dramatically last year, after being diagnosed with Stage 3 of cancer, something that also affected her lifestyle a lot since You have to protect yourself a lot more so as not to get other diseases while traveling for your treatments in Los Angeles.
The artist shared a photo where she wears a mouth mask on a plane and said:
“This is my new ‘normal’. Having Melanoma Cancer Stage 3 ~ has been my new way of life this year … my treatments are every 21 days at the clinic in Los Angeles … This Tuesday I had my Treatment # 16, aka # 3 in my countdown! There is little left, ”Torres wrote.
Marc Anthony’s ex also said that it has been ‘a strong year’ for her body, with muscle aches, back, shoulders, neck, and tiredness:
“My oncologist only allows me to travel if I am protected because my treatments are low, my defenses …”
This is how I ✈️ Este es mi nuevo "normal"… Tener Melanoma Cancer Stage 3~ ha sido mi nueva forma de vida durante este año… mis tratamientos son cada 21 días en la clínica en Los Angeles… Este Martes tuve mi Tratamiento #16 aka #3 en mi cuenta regresiva! Ya falta poco🙌🏻 🤍 Ha sido un año fuerte, especialmente para mi cuerpo… dolores musculares, de espalda, hombros, cuello y cansancio… Mi oncólogo solo me permite viajar si estoy protegida ya que por mis tratamientos, mis defensas están bajas… . Yo solo sé, que nada me detiene y sigo fuerte a pesar que a veces mi cuerpo no escucha a mi mente 🤦🏻♀️ Éste ha sido mi mayor aprendizaje… . Al final del día sé que la Vida tiene algo MARAVILLOSO para mi… Porque AMO la Vida Porque AMO a mis Nenes Porque me ENCANTA el color cranberry Porque quiero VIVIR Porque SÉ q con mi EJEMPLO alguien se puede SALVAR… 💫 P.S. Hello Miami… I'm coming to you… @miraquienbaila 💃🏻🕺🏻 • #TheDayanaraEffect #UnidosContraElMelanoma #Awareness #CorreLaVoz #CancerAwareness #Melanoma #Cancer #MelanomaCancer #May #iGotThis #Positive #PositiveVibes #Blessed #Guerrera #Concientizar #💃🏻 #BeBrave #ImWorthIt 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻