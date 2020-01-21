Due to cancer treatment, Dayanara Torres needs to protect herself more

The model and participant of Mira Quien Baila explain that the disease changed her lifestyle…

Through Instagram, Dayanara Torres updated her fans about her fight against melanoma, and the model reveals that her life changed dramatically last year, after being diagnosed with Stage 3 of cancer, something that also affected her lifestyle a lot since You have to protect yourself a lot more so as not to get other diseases while traveling for your treatments in Los Angeles.

The artist shared a photo where she wears a mouth mask on a plane and said:

“This is my new ‘normal’. Having Melanoma Cancer Stage 3 ~ has been my new way of life this year … my treatments are every 21 days at the clinic in Los Angeles … This Tuesday I had my Treatment # 16, aka # 3 in my countdown! There is little left, ”Torres wrote.

Marc Anthony’s ex also said that it has been ‘a strong year’ for her body, with muscle aches, back, shoulders, neck, and tiredness:

“My oncologist only allows me to travel if I am protected because my treatments are low, my defenses …”