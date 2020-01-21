Body language expert analyzes meeting of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The ex-partner was reunited on the backlines of the SAG awards on Sunday and fans went crazy seeing the two together…

The Internet stopped Sunday night (19) with the meeting of former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in the presentation of the Screen Actors Guild awards, where both came out winners.

And now body language experts analyzed their sudden encounter.

Just out of their respective victories: the 56-year-old actor won the Best Supporting Actor Award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Aniston was announced as the winner of Best Drama Series Actress for The Morning Show. The former couple congratulated themselves behind the scenes and were surprised smiling and in a very good mood.

For the expert Judi James, consulted by the English newspaper Metro, ‘there were a lot of sparks’ in that casual encounter.

The woman told the newspaper: “In general, Brad’s loving gaze on his ex-wife looks a lot like he is returning to the woman of his dreams, especially because he has a prize in his free hand to suggest that he is on a good run. In a bit. But his gestures are strange since he grabs his wrist possessively, but he also lacks genuine intimacy. It demands your attention, but without offering affectionate signs as a handshake, ”he explains. “It seems that I could have tried to deflect all the signs of rejection, keeping it stable,” he adds.

Directing his attention to Jennifer, Judi James says: “Jen seems anxious to get some answers, touching him gently on both arms while moving to kiss her cheek, which seems to involve very little torso and/or pelvic touch. Her facial expression and high smile indicate that she is surprised to see Brad, and although there are some romantic moments between air kisses, it is Hollywood and it is the red carpet, so we must keep our collective breath until we see some less rehearsed poses of them huddled together, ”he justifies.