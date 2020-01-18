Today Miley Cyrus Is Over: Liam Hemsworth Kissing And Happy With Another Blonde

Eye, that Gabriella Brook, her new girl, has more curves than the controversial singer

Liam Hemsworth has forgotten Miley Cyrus, and it seems that his “ghost” will not haunt him anymore. The young actor was caught with a beautiful blonde on the beach, whom he kept kissing and cuddling at all times.

The name this sexy beauty is Gabriella Brooks, and together they had a sunbath on the beaches of Byron Bay. The actor took his girl to his family’s house to spend the new year party with her.

The young actor has left behind the bitter drink of his marital failure with Miley Cyrus and starts this 2020 with more encouragement.

Here the photos of the new lovebirds.