This Was The Beginning Of Cecilia Galliano On Television

Cecilia Galliano is an Argentine actress and model who nationalized Mexican, who has managed to plant herself in the entertainment world in a great way. During her extensive career he has developed in series, movies and television programs, but how were her beginnings? Here we tell you.

According to the same actress in an interview, she gave some years ago for the program ¡El Coque Va! said he started in 1998 and it was not easy, because he had to go from one side to the other. “I came to Mexico as a model, I worked hard and then I went to Italy as a model and returned,” he said. It was thanks to Victor Trujillo that she was called to be Aphrodite in the Athens Olympics.

She has never stopped moving and then said she was not afraid of work. Thus, regardless of who became very young (at age 20), he did not leave the cameras. “The important thing is to feel like working, so I have to go to a bar, have to clean tables, what I have to do doesn’t matter,” he said.

Currently, it looks spectacular and remains active both in the media and in its social networks, where it stores a large number of fans who are looking forward to their new projects.