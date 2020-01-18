This Is How Eiza González Had To Prove That She Was Really Latina

The actress confessed to having identity problems due to this

Eiza González is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful Mexican actresses in Hollywood, with her charisma and talent she has conquered the big screen and now rubs shoulders with the biggest producers. However, not everything has been honey on flakes because on one occasion he recounted the hard casting processes that happened.

In an interview with Amanda Montell for Who what wear magazine, Eiza said that many times she was asked for a DNA test to prove she was really Latin. This brought an identity crisis.

“I am Mexican, I was born in Mexico and I am absolutely proud of who I am, but when used against me I enter into an identity crisis. Who am I supposed to be? ”He said.

Although he had to deal with this, he is still proud of her roots and in her social networks, he has demonstrated this with some photographs in her native country.