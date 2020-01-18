The Moving Message That ‘The Rock’ Dedicated To His Father As A Farewell

“You were my hero in the distance”

After the shocking news that Dwayne Johnson’s father had died, reactions and manifestations of solidarity from different personalities began almost immediately.

However, the actor practically disappeared from the networks from that moment until today, when he posted on his personal Instagram account a meaningful farewell message for his father, Rocky Johnson, as a last goodbye.

Accompanied by the video where he remembers his father’s foray into WWE as a fighter, specifically in a fight where he attended very young to see him, the now actor expressed himself this way:

“I love you, you broke racial barriers, you became a legend of the ring, you were a pioneer and you made your way to others in this world,” he begins writing in his post account, where he confesses to being that “child who was sitting behind” looking at him and watching him. “You were my hero in the distance,” said The Rock.

You raised me to always feel proud of our roots, of our culture. You taught me to value hard work. Growing up I realized that you had other facets, more complex and deep, that allowed me to understand better. That was when my devotion became respect and my empathy was gratitude, ”he adds.

In the end, Dwayne said goodbye to his father with more words of love.