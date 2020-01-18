The Moving Message That ‘The Rock’ Dedicated To His Father As A Farewell

“You were my hero in the distance”
After the shocking news that Dwayne Johnson’s father had died, reactions and manifestations of solidarity from different personalities began almost immediately.
However, the actor practically disappeared from the networks from that moment until today, when he posted on his personal Instagram account a meaningful farewell message for his father, Rocky Johnson, as a last goodbye.
Accompanied by the video where he remembers his father’s foray into WWE as a fighter, specifically in a fight where he attended very young to see him, the now actor expressed himself this way:
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐
“I love you, you broke racial barriers, you became a legend of the ring, you were a pioneer and you made your way to others in this world,” he begins writing in his post account, where he confesses to being that “child who was sitting behind” looking at him and watching him. “You were my hero in the distance,” said The Rock.
You raised me to always feel proud of our roots, of our culture. You taught me to value hard work. Growing up I realized that you had other facets, more complex and deep, that allowed me to understand better. That was when my devotion became respect and my empathy was gratitude, ”he adds.
In the end, Dwayne said goodbye to his father with more words of love.
I feel greatly grateful for the life lessons you gave me, which are invaluable. I wish I had one more chance to say that I love you, before you leave, but you left so quickly, without warning […] I want you to be at peace. […] I love you, Dad, I will always be grateful and I will always be proud of you, ”he ends.