The Kardashian Tremble! Old Photos Arrived At The Hands Of Experts And Their Past Is Revealed

The specialists were able to determine the benefits that millions of dollars and a scalpel made in their figures.

Many changes have occurred in the Kardashian-Jenner Clan since they appeared on the scene in 2007. Especially aesthetic changes. From old photographs, a group of surgery experts managed to determine the incredible amount of modifications to which Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloe have undergone.

Seeing the images, it shows that the millions they earned in 17 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians came in handy for Kourtney. “She doesn’t seem to be getting older and I suspect she has had the help of a skilled surgeon,” said a famous plastic surgeon. Her face shows that he did a great “nose job, eyebrow lift, cheek lift, enlarged lips, fillings, lasers, botox and more,” adds the specialist. Kourtney also acknowledged that her breasts were operated several times.

In Kim’s case, the situation is no different: “her lips seem larger, suggesting an increase with dermal fillers, and her cheeks have probably been filled with a volumizer to create a more sculpted appearance.” In addition, experts believe that fat has been grafted into its large lower attributes after undergoing possible liposuction in other areas of its body. Interestingly, she acknowledged that laser hair removal had been done in the front because she was too hairy.

Kylie, meanwhile, acknowledges: “I have temporary lip fill, it’s just an insecurity of mine.” But although he denies having gone through the operating room, a surgeon says he made changes “in her nose, in her breasts, in her buttocks, in addition to several facial fillers.” It is also said that he filled her innkeepers with implants.

About Kendall, meanwhile, experts argue that the 23-year-old model performed “nose surgery, fillers, and Botox to raise her eyebrows.” “When looking at images of Kendall, the bridge of her nose looks thinner and more feminine. This could indicate a surgical rhinoplasty procedure (nose reshaping), which has left it with an extremely natural and desirable profile,” they add.

Finally, when talking about Khloe, an aesthetic surgeon from the United States explains that “he could have had surgery on her face” because ” Khloe’s bridge of the nose looks thinner, and the tip and nostrils appear to be smaller and slightly elevated compared to her previous images. However, when talking about her figure, specialists agree that much of her figure is a product of hard work in the gym.

