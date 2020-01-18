The Day Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Made A Fool Of Themselves In The Emmy

Kim and Kendall took the microphone and the result was not as expected

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner become part of the most famous family of American television. Through their reality show, they have been responsible for creating a whole emporium that has made them millionaires and on social networks, they boast their wealth.

And while they are criticized by many people, the truth is that the Kardashian program seems not to end soon. Many people are still hooked on family life and love to see the irreverences of socialites.

Despite their success, Kim and Kendall had a shameful moment during the Emmy awards last year. When they both had to go on stage to present an award, they made a fool of themselves after they laughed at her speech.

Kim took the floor to say, “Our family knows firsthand how really compelling television comes from real people who simply behave like themselves,” which made some laughs in the background. Then Kendall added that they tell “their stories without a filter and without a script.”

The audience laughed at the Kardashian, but it didn’t seem like they were talking jokingly. We leave you the video of the moment.