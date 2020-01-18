Safety Pin! Thalia Is Copied From Jlo And Now They Look Like “Twins” What Was Done?

The Mexican singer is compared to the artist of Puerto Rican origin and the controversy is unleashed.

If anyone can boast of having one of the most dazzling bodies of the show, at her middle age, that is the Mexican singer Thalia. The artist has remained intact over the years and makes it clear is every appearance.

The interpreter of “Piel morena”, one of the themes that catapulted her as an international star, is set to impose herself this year more strongly than ever and show that she remains one of the public’s favorites.

The artist who was also recognized for her performance in important soap operas, such as the famous “Marimar”, has been the target of many speculations about her shocking figure, however, this seems not to affect her, and on the contrary, has made her win even more fame.

With surgeries or not, it is well known that Thalia has a wasp waist, which is precisely one of her most amazing attributes, without counting on her toned legs, and a dreamlike rear guard.

These days the singer of “Love to the Mexican”, has given again what to talk about after displaying some photos on her Instagram account with a very particular look, which even makes her look like someone else.

And Thalia dared to show off a tan very JLo style, making her look a perfect skin that makes her look several years younger. Some have even dared to compare it with the Puerto Rican singer, who is also a Goddess.

“My heart beats for you”, “Miss, the truth is that you are very beautiful”, “Is it you?” “I love you, you are beautiful”, are the kind of comments that can be read at the bottom of the publication of Mexican star.