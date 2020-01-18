Madonna’s Strange Treatment To Keep Fit Does It Really Work?

The singer usually shares everything on her social networks but this exceeded the limit.

The American Madonna has been characterized throughout her artistic career for surprising everyone and over the years with the emergence of technology Madonna has adapted to continue surprising her followers.

The 61-year-old singer uses her personal Instagram account where she has more than 14 million followers, to teach part of her routines to keep fit.

In one of her latest videos, the Queen of Pop , shows how he gets into a bathtub full of ice but not without making a great effort and going through motivation with her coach, so far everything seems normal.

However, what has caused outrage is that while the singer is already in the bathtub, she drinks a cup of her own urine!

“It is really good to drink urine after leaving an ice bath,” said the artist in the video that exceeds one million views.

This practice is known as urine therapy, and after Madonna has advised it, it has become a common practice that many of her followers have begun to perform.

There are many users who have been encouraged to share videos or photos drinking urine claiming that there are many benefits that it produces in our body.