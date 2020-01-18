Lindsay Lohan Shares Hot Postcard In Underwear And Reveals Release Date Of Her New Album

Many had begun to fear that their return to the music scene was just an isolated song

Last year Lindsay Lohan announced that she had started working on what would be her third studio album and in August she premiered the first single off that work entitled ‘Xanax’, but since then her fans had not had more news about possible formats or release dates

Consequently, many had begun to fear that their expected return to the music scene would consist of an isolated song that did not even reach traditional streaming platforms. In fact, the former Disney star released the expected video clip of the theme, which consisted of a succession of poor quality recordings of what appeared to be her friends, only through her Instagram account in September.

However, now Lindsay has been responsible for confirming that there will be a new album and that it will be released much earlier than expected: at the end of next February. This has been announced in response to an account of that social network managed by several fans who are dedicated to sharing information about their upcoming projects.

At the moment the actress and singer has not given any clue about the theme of the album, but if she follows the line of the only advance she has offered at the moment, she will most likely talk about her new life in Dubai away from media attention and of the anxiety that derives from the pressure to project a concrete image before the world that almost ends it in its youth.