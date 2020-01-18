Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Sorry To Go Out With Her Jacket Open And Shirtless Underneath The Street

The eldest of the Kardashian knows the effect she generates when she makes the streets of her personal catwalk

Kourtney Kardashian went to dinner in Malibu, Nobu. For her night walk, the older Kardashian wore baggy gray trousers, with a matching jacket, from under this she decided not to wear a shirt, only a top that is tied to the center, giving the impression of looking like a kind of bikini of several pieces through the center of the abdomen.

As expected their appearance caught the attention. For some, it has been a touch of fashion, and for others an exhibition of the good body it has.

The last time Kourtney left Instagram sighing for her and her curves was when she dared to wear a mustard-colored bikini, which thanks to her tan, easily and exposed to the sun, it is lost on her skin.

Kourtney’s post came out of a post he shared on her Poosh page, where he warns that he will be sharing her tips on how to maintain and care for the female body after childbirth.