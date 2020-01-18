It Was Uncovered! Jennifer Lopez Confessed Which Is Her Biggest Fantasy … Who Does It Come True?

The artist is enjoying the success of her role in “Hustlers.”

Jennifer López has an enviable artistic career, in which she has not only exploited her skills as a singer and actress but also as an entrepreneur.

The fiancee of A-Rod has won the hearts of all with its large and ambitious projects, with which he managed the fortune he has today.

But, despite having it all, it seems to be looking for something else, and it is not precisely a material object or element.

This is what I can see in the latest issue of Vanity Fair magazine, in which the ” Diva del Bronx ” appears on the cover with Renée Zellweger and Eddie Murphy. Tremendous together!

“I would like to find another life where everything is a little simpler, to be able to ride a bicycle, buy bread and put it in my basket; Then go home. Sit in a rocking chair and enjoy that moment, ”said JLo.

The singer of Puerto Rican descent added: “I would like to live in a remote place, where I can do everyday things. I fantasize about that. ” In addition, he indicated that he wanted that place to be “some town in Italy or in Bali.”

Without a doubt, the words of Jennifer Lopez are a call to remember that fame is not everything, that sometimes small things tend to be the most important and significant. And how right he is!