Have You Seen Her Yet? The Figure Of Salma Hayek That You Didn’t Remember And That Will Turn Your World Upside Down

On the occasion of the “#TBT” the actress shared an image in their networks that caused a sensation.

The Mexican Salma Hayek has caused a stir in social networks after sharing on her personal Instagram account, a photograph recalling “the week of the butterfly” in it looks spectacular.

In the image, Salma is seen wearing a small top showing her great attributes and wearing a very thin figure as if it were a fitness model.

The 53-year-old actress is still wearing an enviable body for many people making her one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood.

The image has more than 700 thousand likes and endless comments praising the artist for how well her body looked.

The Oscar nominee has a social network with more than 13 million followers.

The actress accompanied the image with the following message: “This is the week of the butterfly in honor of #BillyPorter, here is a memory of me with my throwback of #Ungaro #TBT”.

Hayek is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood because of her incredible charisma and personality.