Emma Watson Struggles To Save The World With This New Initiative

Have you heard of ‘fast fashion’ and its effects on the environment?

Emma Watson’s latest initiative as part of her social activism has led her to join forces with the thredUp second-hand clothing sales portal to publicize the latest tool that has been made available to her followers in the virtual sphere, christened as Fashion Footprint Calculator.

Although it has been presented as a calculator that allows you to discover the impact of a particular individual’s wardrobe on the environment, it is actually a simple test form that, from a series of questions like “how many new clothes do you buy per year? ”,“ do you buy more in physical stores or online? ”or“ how many times a month do you do laundry? ” helps determine the carbon emissions associated with each person’s shopping habits by showing the equivalent in-air flights, the amounts of CO2 that has contributed to generate and whether or not they exceed those of the average consumer.

“Small changes such as buying second-hand clothes instead of new, supporting sustainable brands or letting the clothes air dry, can make a huge difference,” said the interpreter.

The interest of the former protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’ to shed light on the harmful effects that results in terms of pollution and sustainability that phenomenon known as ‘fast fashion’ – associated with chain stores with very affordable prices – led him to carefully choose the outfits that he wore in 2017 for her public appearances to promote ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Designers interested in dressing her should answer a questionnaire about how their clothes were made, what direct impact this process had on the environment and what moral reason there was for Emma to put them on the red carpet.