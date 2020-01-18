Emma Watson Struggles To Save The World With This New Initiative

Have you heard of ‘fast fashion’ and its effects on the environment?
Emma Watson’s latest initiative as part of her social activism has led her to join forces with the thredUp second-hand clothing sales portal to publicize the latest tool that has been made available to her followers in the virtual sphere, christened as Fashion Footprint Calculator.
⚠️WARNING: Closets may be dirtier than they appear. ⚠️It’s fun. You'll learn a ton. You might want to take it twice. Our Fashion Footprint Quiz is here 👉More in our Story or click the #linkinbio to get to it. #fashionfootprint . . . . . #chooseused #secondhandfirst #textilewaste #sustainablelifestyle #sustainableliving #qotd
Although it has been presented as a calculator that allows you to discover the impact of a particular individual’s wardrobe on the environment, it is actually a simple test form that, from a series of questions like “how many new clothes do you buy per year? ”,“ do you buy more in physical stores or online? ”or“ how many times a month do you do laundry? ” helps determine the carbon emissions associated with each person’s shopping habits by showing the equivalent in-air flights, the amounts of CO2 that has contributed to generate and whether or not they exceed those of the average consumer.
#ad Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator (link in bio!) They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint. They’ll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer. Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference. My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices. Also, if you don’t know @thredUP, they are one of my favourite online thrift stores. They make it incredibly easy to find any brand and style secondhand at up to 90% off est. retail, from high street brands to some of my favourite designers. I love their mission to inspire us to think secondhand first and create a more circular fashion future. (P.S. they are just shipping to U.S. and Canada currently, but the Calculator is available to everyone!) Find out your fashion footprint by clicking the link in my bio, or heading to thredup.com/quiz to make a difference for the planet! #fashionfootprint ❤️🌸👗
“Small changes such as buying second-hand clothes instead of new, supporting sustainable brands or letting the clothes air dry, can make a huge difference,” said the interpreter.
The interest of the former protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’ to shed light on the harmful effects that results in terms of pollution and sustainability that phenomenon known as ‘fast fashion’ – associated with chain stores with very affordable prices – led him to carefully choose the outfits that he wore in 2017 for her public appearances to promote ‘Beauty and the Beast’.
Designers interested in dressing her should answer a questionnaire about how their clothes were made, what direct impact this process had on the environment and what moral reason there was for Emma to put them on the red carpet.