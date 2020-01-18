Critics Rain On Daughter Of Edwin Luna And Kimberly Flores For Her Christening Gown

Social network users reacted with some negative comments towards the small

Last weekend, Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna shared some moments of the baptism of their daughter Gianna, and although everything seemed an emotional celebration and far from the scandal, the couple put themselves back in the eye of the hurricane due to the criticisms they received for part of some Instagram users.

The singer’s wife published an emotional photograph of her daughter Gianna, dressed in a beige christening robe, and a floral tiara in the same tone. Unfortunately, the little girl was a victim of the teasing of some Internet users.

” I thought he had a pot on her head “, ” It looks like the holy boy of Atocha “, ” They went over with the girl “, ” The pot was too much “, ” It seems that he has a pot on her head “, ” The player who put her poor girl “,” I thought you are swinging a pot of flowers in her head, without the Flowers on her head she would have looked better is too much “,” Very pretty babe! But I do not like the picture looks like the image of a Saint “, are just some comments that are next to the publication that is about to reach 56 thousand” likes. “

In addition to the tender image, the couple shared some photographs in which they presumed their happiness for fulfilling one more dream with their family and friends.