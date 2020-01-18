Charlize Theron Was Asked For A Tongue Kiss, But On The Nose

The Hollywood star has confessed how her worst date was

You may Charlize Theron is considered one of the most beautiful women in the Mecca of film, but she has always maintained that status does nothing but complicate the task of meeting potential love interests and, in fact, long ago he resigned to seek couple precisely because no man behaves normally in her presence.

On the other hand, the actress is too busy with her role as a mother and her professional career to waste time on dates, especially those that seem taken from a horror story and from which she has already lived a few.

“ When I was twenty years old, I dated a guy who was incredibly attractive. I liked it, and a lot, ”he explained as he passed through Jimmy Kimmel’s program to remember one of those evenings he would like to erase from her past. ” He went looking for me, we went to dinner … we had a great time and I thought it was all great .”

The strange part came when they returned by car to the interpreter’s house and she began to display a body language that indicated that she expected to say goodbye with more than a hug. After an initial kiss that seemed taken from a movie, the boy in question did something she did not expect.

” He pulled away slightly and said: ‘I want you to kiss my nose.’ I swear on my life that is what he said. I will never forget because I have not met another person who likes someone to ride it with her nose. I have not met anyone like that again. ”

At first, Charlize reacted as if it were a joke and gave him a chaste kiss on the nose, but that was not what he expected: “He said no, he wanted me to kiss her nose with her tongue.” And it’s all over for the actress.