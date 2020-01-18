Bold! Aracely Arámbula Makes Irresistible Invitation Without Clothes And From The Tub!

The actress is promoting her new audiovisual project.

Since the beginning of her artistic career, Aracely Arámbula has captured the attention of the public for its unique beauty and its great acting skills.

The Mexican actress maintained a relationship with singer Luis Miguel, and together they had two children, Miguel and Daniel.

As a result of the changes that imply becoming a mother, Aracely moved away from the screens for a while. But when he came back, he did it in the best possible way.

The ” Chule ” showed that she was much more mature, aware of her body and what her figure causes, and with her pants well placed to regain the popularity she had before being a mother.

Today, the former Fernando Colunga stars in “La Doña”, a successful series that is just a few days before releasing a new season. But she is very relaxed!

This was evidenced in her latest Instagram post, where the 44-year-old artist is inside a tub, wearing nothing but a bun in her hair and a roguish countenance, because of clothes she wears nothing!

“Do you want to accompany me? I wait for you every night at 9 pm just for Telemundo ”were the words that Aracely Arámbul used for the caption, in order to create intrigue about what we can see her doing at that time… Do you already know it?