Ariana Grande Denounced For Plagiarism One Week Before The Grammy

A rapper from New York says her melody is identical to that of the singer

Popstar Ariana Grande on Thursday received a plagiarism complaint that says her hit song “7 Rings,” nominated for a recording of the year at the Grammy, contains stanzas and rhythms copied from an unknown rap published in 2017.

The bad news comes when it takes just over a week for Grande to perform at the Grammy Gala, the most important awards in the music industry and to which she is nominated in five categories, including the album of the year for her work “ thank u, next ”.

Rapper Josh Stone, whose stage name is DOT, filed the lawsuit in a New York courthouse a year after Grande’s song was released.

In the brief, the plaintiff’s lawyer says that two forensic musicologists have analyzed both issues and find fragments in which the rhythm and notes are very similar.

In addition, the alleged plagiarized theme, “You Need It, I Got It,” repeats a phrase several times in a manner very similar to Grande’s song.

Specifically, the phrasing singer to “7 Rings” the words “I Want It, I Got It. I Want It, I Got It.” ( “I want it, I got it ” in Spanish) with a style similar to the rapper in her 2017 song, who repeats “You Need It, I Got It. You Want It, I Got It” (you need it, I have it, you want it, I have it).

Stone further claims that he

presented his composition to several executives

in the music industry, including producer

Tommy Brown,

who has worked with Grande on numerous occasions.

“Literally, each of the 39 respective notes of ‘7 Ring’ is identical to the 39 notes of ‘You Need It, I Got It’ from a metric location perspective. In other words, the rhythm and location of the notes and letters are identical, ”says the text of the lawsuit, obtained by Variety magazine.

The funny thing is that previously it was published that Grande would already pay 90% of the benefits of that theme to the composers of “My Favorite Things”, the well-known song from the movie “The Sound Of Music” that he uses as the basis for his issue, this time, in an authorized and accredited way.