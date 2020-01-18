Anastasiya Kvitko Wants To Take Kim Kardashian’s Throne With Its Gigantic Charms!

The Russian model wants to overcome the fashion queen.

At present, Anastasiya Kvitko is one of the most striking women in the fashion industry and it has such perfect curves that it seems that any garment was made especially for her.

Undoubtedly, the Russian model became extremely famous for the images she usually shows on her social networks, where there is no opportunity in which she does not surprise all her fans.

The truth is that in every post-Anastasiya Kvitko makes on her official Instagram account, she will make her fans rave and, of course, set the trends for the fashion world.

With a spectacular figure, the young model is one of the most requested of the entire internet, more than anything with her official Instagram account, where she added more than ten million followers.

But the fame of Instagram was growing as the years go by and there are already many who compare her to Kim Kardashian. They have even nicknamed her “the Russian Kardashian” because of the size of her small waist and her enormous attributes, both inferior and superior.

However, Anastasiya Kvitko became a threat to Kim Kardashian, although there are more and more women who become famous for imitating their characteristic silhouette.

It is that a few hours ago, the Russian influencer shared a series of images where she could be seen wearing her huge curves in a tiny blue bikini. With these fiery photographs, Kvitko took thousands of Likes.