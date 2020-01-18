A Whole God! Ricky Martin Shows Himself With Little Clothes In An Intimate Moment And His Fans Rave

The Puerto Rican singer steals the show with his steel muscles.

Ricky Martin is the most beloved Puerto Rican singer and admired by the public, being also one of the most coveted bodies of the show, as far as male beauty is concerned.

The Puerto Rican star has started this 2020 sharing several familiar images that show a more human side of the artist and bring him closer to his audience, who are very pleased with this type of content.

However, one of the aspects that stands out most in Ricky’s life is his physical appearance. And is that the singer has one of the most admired bodies in the world of entertainment, which makes delirious more than one.

These days, a photo of the interpreter of “Your memory” has left everyone with their mouths open to show the artist with little clothes in the privacy of his home.

Although one of his sons, Martin in the background, is portrayed in the foreground, he steals all eyes by showing off his toned muscles and tattoos that frame his sculpted torso.

At 48, the Puerto Rican star shows that leading a healthy lifestyle along with his strict exercise routines yields great results. And for many, Ricky’s body borders on perfection.

It is expected that for this year Ricky Martin fans can enjoy the release of a new album, which is known to address social issues in some of his songs and in which the singer is working tirelessly.