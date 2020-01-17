With Tight Leggings, Frida Sofia Returns To Work Out In The Gym

The girl shows that she is in very good shape

It has been several years since Frida Sofía became known for showing her sculptural body and declaring that it was a great practice of the exercise; Now her publications on social networks show that he has returned to her routines, in which he is very disciplined.

In a video, the singer appears wearing tight black leggings and lifting weights, which reflects that Alejandra Guzman’s daughter is still in very good shape.

Frida has not forgotten to post on her Instagram account messages in which she reflects her personal life, like the most recent one, in which she highlighted the phrase “there are people you love with all your soul and yet they don’t do you good”.