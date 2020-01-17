This Was The Luxurious Honeymoon Of Edwin Luna And Kimberly Flores

The couple now lives a happy marriage despite criticism

Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores live a dream marriage. The happy couple boasts their social networks and on more than one occasion they have shown that they love fancy and extravagant things. Proof of this was the expensive honeymoon they both had after their wedding.

In August 2019, the marriage traveled to the United Arab Emirates where they took the opportunity to get to know the most emblematic places in the region and immerse themselves in the culture of the East. From the luxurious Burj Khalifa, they showed how good they had and how much they are in love.

They also enjoyed the nightlife of the place, bathed in Dubai and toured the most famous deserts. They even received several criticisms for riding a camel, as it is one of the practices that propitiate animal abuse.

No doubt Edwin and Kim are a couple who loves luxuries.