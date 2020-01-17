This Is How Kylie Jenner Does Her Nails

Manicure is a passion for many women, and in Kylie, it has also become a personal seal because of its large size, almost in the style of Niurka Marcos

Kylie Jenner is an active celebrity in social networks, but it seems that she makes a clear distinction between Snapchat and Instagram, leaving the latter as an entire working network, where she usually shows some familiar images and videos, but with less regularity compared to the one with the ghost

A few hours ago, they shared a small video of the young Jenner’s manicure process on Instagram, and she and Khloé Kardashian are frequent in the clan to use large acrylic nails.

It seems that on this occasion True’s mother opted for nude nails with a daisy drawn in the middle of the middle finger of her left hand

He recently showed how much he likes the pastel pink color, which seems to be the official Pantone of his makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. However, another who also enjoys approval in tastes is purple.

The metallic green color has also been another color of great impact in the hands of Kylie, which combined it in the last Christmas parties with a fabulous emerald evening dress.

