They Reveal The Reason Why James Bond Could Be African American But Never A Woman

The producers said that “it can be any color, but it is a male character”
James Bond, the main character of the spy film franchise, will never be a woman, revealed its producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who believes that “it can be any color, but it is a male character.”
“I am not particularly interested in taking a male character and having it interpreted by a woman. I think women are much more interesting than that, ”said the head of fiction Broccoli in an interview with Variety magazine published on Wednesday.
According to the producer, Bond – an originally British character – could be any color but it is a man.
“Yes, I think we should create new characters for women, strong characters,” Broccoli said.
The answer on this matter came after several months of speculation about who will be the new Bond after Daniel Craig announced that the next premiere of the franchise, “No Time To Die”, would be his last time as the agent on the big screen.
This news resulted in comments indicating that the plot would take a turn in which Agent 007 would be played by a woman, targeting actresses such as Priyanka Chopra and Naomie Harris.
However, the producers made it clear in the interview that they have not begun to plan the future of the franchise and that they are focused on the impending delivery, which has a budget of 250 million dollars.
” I am in total denial,” he said. I accepted what Daniel said, but I still deny it. It is very traumatic for me. ”
For its part, this week it was confirmed that Billie Eilish will sign the song of the new James Bond movie.
What will be his last appearance of Craig as Bond will hit theaters in April and his cast includes Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, and Lashana Lynch?