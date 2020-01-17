The Expensive Yellow Belinda Shoes You’ll Want

Belinda is a symbol of good taste and fashion

Belinda has become a benchmark of fashion, the singer has proven to have an incomparable beauty and a unique style to dress. Not only is it the image of some fashion houses, but it has also dabbled in the design checking its good taste.

With her fame, he has managed to have a large amount of income, with which he can buy the most expensive designer clothes. Proof of this is the yellow shoes of the Giuseppe Zanotti brand that is valued at about 29 thousand pesos.

This pair of shoes belong to a designer collection that cannot be found anywhere. The model is called “Cruel” and although they can be found similar in imitation, they will never surpass the originals, which only Beli knows how to carry.