Shamelessly, Shakira’s Cousin Appears Naked Leaving The Bathroom And Showing Her Rear Guard

Valerie Domínguez enjoys great success in the program “My name is”

Valerie Dominguez always surprises her fans with her sexy bikini photos, but now she has gone further, showing herself coming out of the bathroom, naked and wearing her rear.

In her most recent Instagram post, Shakira’s cousin is only using two towels: one on her head and one covering part of her body; The sensual image is about to reach 50 thousand likes.

Valerie continues successfully in her role as a conductor, with the television program “Yo mi llamo”, in which the Colombian presents impersonators of famous artists. Her followers increase on Instagram, where they add more than one million 600 thousand.