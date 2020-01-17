Shamelessly, Shakira’s Cousin Appears Naked Leaving The Bathroom And Showing Her Rear Guard

Valerie Domínguez enjoys great success in the program “My name is”
Valerie Dominguez always surprises her fans with her sexy bikini photos, but now she has gone further, showing herself coming out of the bathroom, naked and wearing her rear.
In her most recent Instagram post, Shakira’s cousin is only using two towels: one on her head and one covering part of her body; The sensual image is about to reach 50 thousand likes.
Valerie continues successfully in her role as a conductor, with the television program “Yo mi llamo”, in which the Colombian presents impersonators of famous artists. Her followers increase on Instagram, where they add more than one million 600 thousand.
View this post on Instagram
TÓCATE! Si, así como lo oyes. Tócate, conócete y analízate. Es importante hacerlo, no lo dejes para ‘más tarde’. Conozco mujeres guerreras que están luchando en este momento contra el #CancerDeSeno y otras que después de luchar fuertemente le ganaron la batalla! Hoy son mujeres sanas, valientes y con mucha vida por delante . Sin discriminar edad, condición ni estrato social la vida nos puede dar una sacudida al recibir un diagnóstico. Esto no necesariamente dicta una sentencia de vida si no la oportunidad de demostrar que somos fuertes. Algo así como una segunda oportunidad (dicho por ellas mismas). Hoy quiero enviarles un saludo muy especial a todas las luchadoras! Esa batalla SI se puede ganar! #Animo 💪🏻 #cancerawareness #TocateParaQueNoTeToque 📷 @cleal91