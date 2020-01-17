Selena Gomez Revolutionizes The Networks With Her New Tattoo In Honor Of ‘Rare’

According to her fans, it’s the fourteenth time the singer puts ink on her skin

When Selena Gomez claimed that her latest album ‘Rare’ is the most personal one she has published to date, she was not kidding. Now the singer has recorded the title of this latest musical work on the neck, in the same letter that appears on the cover, thus adding the fourteenth tattoo to her extensive collection, according to the calculations of her fans.

“I’ve done it again,” he jokingly wrote next to the image with which he has shown this ‘new acquisition’ to her Instagram followers. The star has turned to the Bang Bang studio in New York to put himself in the hands of her trusted tattoo artist.

A few weeks ago her followers detected another design in ink on her arm, at the elbow, which they had never seen before in one of the promotional images of her next video clip.

Although this could not be seen in its entirety, it seems that it is a series of numbers that would make up a June 2018 date, which has led many to think that it is a reminder of the day they underwent a transplant in summer of that same year after her friend France Raisa decided to donate a kidney.