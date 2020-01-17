Ricky Martin Walks Through Los Angeles And Drives His Followers Crazy

The Puerto Rican shared some photographs of his walk through the American city.

The singer Ricky Martin was encouraged to share on social networks some photographs where he is seen walking in the Californian city.

In the images of the Puerto Rican artist who is in black and white he poses walking in the famous American city and his followers have gone mad looking for the street where he is to meet him.

The photo strip has more than 250 thousand likes of the faithful followers of the singer who have gone crazy and leave it embodied in the comments.

Ricky has more than 13 million followers on his personal Instagram account, where every post he decides to share becomes viral thanks to the influence of the singer of “La morbidity”.

The 48-year-old artist continues to have a high influence even though his appearances in the music industry are increasingly scarce.

However, every time Martin releases a single, either alone or with the collaboration of some other artist, he manages to position himself among the most listened to songs on the charts.

The Puerto Rican artist maintains an enviable physique despite his age that continues to attract thousands.