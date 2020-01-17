Ninel Conde’s Selfie And The Sensuality Of Her Belly Button

Ninel’s body usually leaves Instagram heated

Ninel Conde knows what he does every time he launches promotion on Instagram about her work commitments. On this occasion, he took a selfie to alert her fans about the new video that will soon be on her YouTube channel where he will share tips to recover the figure, especially after the amount of food that many and many have been able to eat for Last Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties.

Although the singer also enjoyed the festivities, it seems that she did not lose any more pounds. The reason why it makes a lot of sense that he wants to share with her fans is the method that always makes her look such a slender figure.

In the midst of everything that surrounds the singer’s physique, there are many criticisms in her environment that do not allow her to be free from bad intentional rumors, since there are those who assure that everything, or much in it, has been operated, thus trying to Subtract merit from your appearance.