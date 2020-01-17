Meghan Markle Could Face Her Own Father In A Terrible Legal Battle

The duchess had asked him on different occasions to stop granting exclusive to the press
In October of last year, the Dukes of Sussex took legal action against two British tabloids – the Daily Mail and the Mail On Sunday owned by the Associated Newspapers group – for the harassment campaign that they believe said media orchestrated against the former actress during her pregnancy and first year of marriage.
One of the reasons that pushed Prince Harry’s wife to make that decision would be his desire to correct the rumors that have spread in recent months about his personal life and, more specifically, of the relationship he maintains Today with his paternal family.
'I'll just simply say I'm disappointed' – Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle reacts to news his daughter and Prince Harry are quitting the Royal Family Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle has said he's 'disappointed' after his daughter and Prince Harry revealed that they were stepping back as senior members of Britain's royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shocking announcement on Wednesday and said they intend to become financially independent' and to 'balance' their time between the U.K. and North America. Shortly after they announced the news, Meghan's estranged father spoke out, telling Us Weekly: 'I'll just simply say I'm disappointed.' But the 74-year-old retiring lighting director did not state further on the cause of his disappointment. Thomas Markle and her daughter have been estranged for so many years. He has not had contact with her even before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. In an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper last year, Markle pleaded for reconciliation. 'I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn't that what any grandfather would want? I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose,' Markle said.
At the beginning of 2019 his father, Thomas Markle, provided these tabloids with a five-page letter that his daughter had sent him after his link – which he did not attend because of the controversy that had been organized around some inns that he had orchestrated to sell these photos to the paparazzi, begging him to stop granting exclusive to the press.
In the legal documents that Associated Newspapers has presented earlier this week in response to the demand of the Dukes of Sussex, Thomas Markle is mentioned several times to clarify that the publication of “various extracts” of the letter was intended to offer the possibility of “responding” to another article in People magazine, in which several friends of Meghan had talked about their attempts to approach positions with their father that had resulted in vain.
Those same documents suggest the possibility of Thomas being called to testify as a witness to corroborate those claims alleging: “He has every right to tell his version of what happened between his daughter and him, including also the content of that letter.”