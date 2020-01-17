Maribel Guard On Vacation In Europe: Fall In Love With Her Beauty

That’s how he is enjoying with her family

After the excess of work that Maribel Guardia lived last year, as the musical Cleopatra screwed up and the harpies, plus her presentations as a soloist of band music, the beautiful actress took a well-deserved vacation in Europe. In fact, she received the new year in Spain, land that she and her family love, especially Julián Figueroa, who is fascinated by the culture of the Iberian Peninsula.

The best thing is that Maribel has been showing her fans the beauties of the old continent, because he has uploaded to her Instagram spectacular photos in Spain and Italy where he leaves as always very well maintained, in paradisiacal places.

“From Mexico, we will travel to Spain where we are going at the beginning of 2020. We will be in Europe, I think we deserve it. We have a lot of time not to travel, so work With my husband Marco, my son Julián, my daughter-in-law Imelda and my grandson Josecito, we are going to settle in Spain, we will hire a car and visit many places, that is our plan that we take to visit Europe, ”said the beautiful Costa Rican, nationalized Mexican