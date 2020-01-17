Look Change! Kim Kardashian Surprised Everyone With Her Blonde Hair And Huge Attributes

The famous model presented a new advertising campaign.
For several years, the most famous family of American television entertained us with their Reality Show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, where the model of the big curves showed their day to day with their mother and sisters.
However, from this program, the successful businesswoman knew how to maintain fame by becoming the queen of the show with the content she usually shares in her official Instagram account.
But Kim Kardashian enjoys every scandal that happens every day. Recently, the famous influencer became on the front pages of all the portals for an image that surprises anyone who looks at it.
With her long blond hair, Kim unveiled the portraits of a new photoshoot for her makeup brand “KKW Beauty” and, soon after, became a worldwide trend.
All these photographs are part of a new campaign to promote the products of its line of the makeup of the brand “KKW Beauty”. In this publication, the successful model manifested itself by saying that “it is very excited” about the fact of launching these products.
As everyone knows, my go to is always a bronze eye look – it’s my absolute favorite. I’ve been carrying the new @kkwbeauty Bronze Heaven 5-pan eyeshadow palette in my purse for months now and it’s been my go to especially when I am traveling and have to do my own glam. The combination of matte, metallic gold and brown shades are perfect for everyday and when you want a more glam look the smooth formula makes it very easy for layering. I’m wearing the brand new Lip Crayon in Rose Dust and the Classic Shimmers Blush Palette. #CelestialSkies launches on Friday 01.24 at 9AM PST!
The two videos and the photograph that the rapper Kanye West’s partner uploaded exceeded 857 thousand Likes from the moment he published it and, in addition, he added many comments that praised her blond hair.
I’m in love with the new @kkwbeauty Sepia Sunset Eyeshadow Palette’s warm hues of matte and metallic shadows. The gorgeous peachy and bronze shades in this 5-pan palette are the perfect combination to achieve my signature look that is very wearable for everyday. I’m also wearing the Subtle Nude Lip Crayon which gives my lips a creamy lacquer finish, and the Classic Mattes Blush Palette. I can’t wait for this collection to launch on Friday, 01.24 at 9AM PST at KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies
But what took the eyes of her millions of followers was her tight gold suit, which showed the huge curves of Kim Kardashian from different angles.