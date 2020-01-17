Kate Middleton Revealed That Her Husband, Prince William, Does Not Want Them To Have Any More Children

After the rumors of a possible fourth pregnancy, the Duchess clears doubts with this statement
Last year he concluded between rumors that the Dukes of Cambridge might be waiting for their fourth offspring, but the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s plans to distance himself from the British royal family managed to temporarily eclipse them.
Now Prince William’s wife has ruled out that possibility on Wednesday in her first 2020 engagement with her husband who has taken them to the city of Bradford to visit several organizations that promote the creation of ties between members of a community that stands out for its diversity
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were today welcomed to Bradford, where they visited projects promoting cohesion in one of the UK’s most diverse cities. This morning began with a trip to City Hall, where Their Royal Highnesses heard from young people about life in Bradford and spoke with local employers who are helping the younger generation into employment. Afterwards, The Duke and Duchess met crowds gathered in Centenary Square. At MyLahore’s flagship restaurant, The Duke and Duchess sat down with the UK Women’s Muslim Council and those who have benefitted from the Council’s Curry Circle. The Curry Circle, sponsored by @mylahore_, is an initiative that provides a hot two-course meal for people who are homeless or struggling to feed themselves. It was then on to one of Bradford’s Khidmat Centres, where some of the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds receive help. The Duke and Duchess joined a workshop run by @nearneighbours, an organisation which brings people together in communities across the UK that are religiously and ethnically diverse. Head over to @kensingtonroyal for more details from #RoyalVisitBradford. Images © Press Association
As he approached to greet the curious who had come to welcome him, the duchess had the opportunity to chat with a 25-year-old man named Josh Macpalce who told him that he had sent a congratulatory postcard to Kensington Palace after the birth of each of her three children and she thanked her for her nice gesture adding that she probably won’t have to write again to congratulate them on the extension of their family.
“I don’t think William wants more children,” he admitted.
The main reasons that led many to believe that Kate could be pregnant again were the cancellation of one of her commitments last November and the presence of her personal doctor during the official visit she and William made to Pakistan, which interpreted as a sign that she had begun to suffer the inconvenience that forced her to rest before the birth of princes George, Carlota, and Louis.