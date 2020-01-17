Jennifer Aniston On The Street And Without A Bra As Kourtney Kardashian

This pair of celebrities have seen their little things and more than one passer-by stumbled to see and recognize them …

Jennifer Aniston was captured after leaving Shani Darden in Beverly Hills. The Hollywood star was at that site to have her facial treatment done, and although she came out with a turtleneck sweater, the photographers managed to see that under this the former Brad Pitt did not wear underwear. Aniston forgot the bra.

In Hollywood Jennifer Aniston is not the only celebrity who goes out without underwear. The Kardashian clan has this custom as a personal seal, and photographers have managed to capture their best moments.

Another that has made this a total habit is Kendall Jenner.