Is Rutila Casillas Over? Carmen Aub Surprises With Tremendous Change Of Look

The famous Hispanic television star on Telemundo shared her amazing transformation on Instagram

Carmen Aub has changed her look and she left her time as a sexy blonde. The actress who has given life to Rutila Casillas in The Lord of the Skies since 2014, has painted dark brown hair and now many believe that this is a true farewell of her famous character in the successful series of Telemundo, which airs Monday through Friday on primetime on the Hispanic television station.

The actress showed the process of change through her Instagram stories and it seems that the change has been liked by many.

The soap opera protagonist has already experimented with several changes throughout her career, 10 years, and has even been a redhead in fiction.

But there is a famous saying that blondes have more fun than brunettes, and it should be noted that since she became a “sexy blonde” her sensuality in social networks has been stunning. We will have to wait to see what 2020 is waiting for now that it is brown.